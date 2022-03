HUMBOLDT — A quartet of Humboldt High standouts earned accolades for their work on the hardwood this season.

Humboldt High’s Drew Wilhite, left, dribbles while being pressured by Crest High’s Holden Barker during a game this season. Register file photo

Humboldt’s Trey Sommer and Drew Wilhite earned All-Pioneer League honors for the Cub boys.

For the Lady Cubs, Carsyn Haviland earned all-league honors while Karley Wools earned honorable mention.