Humboldt beats Cherryvale in playoffs

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Cubs waylaid the Cherryvale Chargers Thursday night with their dominating 54-12 win in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs.

Humboldt (8-1) used eight touchdowns, including a Sam Hull punt return touchdown, as well as a couple of interceptions from Mason Sterling and Asher Hart to seal the win.

“We’re still getting better and we want to continue this time of year,” Humboldt head coach Logan Wyrick said. “It’s always the plan to bring the energy to the playoffs.”