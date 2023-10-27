 | Fri, Oct 27, 2023
Humboldt beats Cherryvale in playoffs

Humboldt continued their dominant season with a 54-12 win over Cherryvale Thursday. The Cubs scored eight touchdowns in total, forced two turnovers and picked up where they left off against Cherryvale two weeks ago.

October 27, 2023 - 4:14 PM

The Humboldt Cubs take the field pregame against Cherryvale Thursday. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Cubs waylaid the Cherryvale Chargers Thursday night with their dominating 54-12 win in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs.

Humboldt (8-1) used eight touchdowns, including a Sam Hull punt return touchdown, as well as a couple of interceptions from Mason Sterling and Asher Hart to seal the win.             

“We’re still getting better and we want to continue this time of year,” Humboldt head coach Logan Wyrick said. “It’s always the plan to bring the energy to the playoffs.”

