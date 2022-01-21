 | Fri, Jan 21, 2022
Humboldt boys defeat Anderson County

Humboldt started quickly and led throughout Thursday in a 43-35 win over Anderson County. The victory puts the Cubs in the championship game of Yates Center's midseason tournament.

YATES CENTER — Humboldt High Schools boys   basketball team took care of business against Anderson County on Thursday night. The Cubs won 43-35.

Humboldt started out on a rocket, amassing an 11-3 lead, by doing a great job of containing Anderson County big man Reece Katzer and holding him to a jumper and a free throw in the first. 

Humboldt’s shutdown defense kept Katzer scoreless in the second, forcing his team to pick up the slack. Anderson County still had a good quarter, scoring eight points in the second, but Humboldt did them better, with 10 in the quarter.

