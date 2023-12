HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s Cubs ensured they’d enter the Christmas break while still undefeated Friday.

Despite allowing nine 3-pointers to visiting Neodesha High, the Cubs led almoswt from start to finish, and improved to 6-0 with a 61-45 win.

Sam Hull led three Cubs in double figure with 15 points, followed by Colden Cook’s 13 and Blake Ellis with 12.