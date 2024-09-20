Humboldt celebrates Senior Night in style

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High won its fourth and fifth matches in a row Thursday, continuing a rebound from a slow start to the 2024 season.

The Lady Cubs had little trouble thumping the Bluestem Lions, 25-12 and 25-8, before knocking off Fredonia, 25-15 and 25-21.

Shelby Shaughnessy, one of four seniors honored prior to the match, led the way with 18 kills, 20 digs, three aces, two blocks and a pair of assists.

Junior Ricklyn Hillmon added 13 kills, seven digs, four aces, and a block. Skylar Hottenstein led with 29 digs, while Lakyn Meadows and Bailey Daniels had 20 and 19 assists, respectively. Meadows also had seven digs, two aces and two kills.

Seniors Cassidy Friend, Karingten Hall and Chanlynn Wrestler also were recognized.

Friend had 10 digs, while Hall had five kills and a dig. Wrestler had two digs and an ace.

Junior Laney Hull had six kills, an ace, two digs and a block.

The Lady Cubs (6-6 overall and 2-0 in Tri-Valley League play) are back at the friendly confines of the Humboldt Community Fieldhouse Saturday for the Humboldt Invitational Tournament.

Also attending the 10-team event are Marmaton Valley, Crest, Yates Center, Southern Coffey County, Coffeyville, Pleasanton, Hesston, Waverly and Riverton.

The action begins at 8:30 a.m.