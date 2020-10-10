Humboldt comes back to stun Jayhawk-Linn

MOUND CITY — Humboldt High managed a little late-game magic Friday to get back on the winning track.
Trailing 20-6 at halftime, the Cubs shut out host Jayhawk-Linn the rest of the way, scored the tying points in the game’s final minute, then emerged in overtime with a 26-20 victory.
The victory puts Humboldt at 4-2 on the season and 1-2 in Class 2A district play.
The Cubs return home next Friday to take on Wellsville, which stunned many prognosticators by knocking off previously unbeaten Eureka, 25-6. Prior to that, Wellsville was winless on the 2020 season.
ELSEWHERE, Yates Center fell to 2-4 with a 52-26 loss to Sedan. Yates Center is slated to travel next Friday to Marmaton Valley, although Marmaton Valley was forced to forfeit this week’s contest at Oswego because MV did not have enough players to suit up for the game.
Southern Coffey, like Marmaton Valley and Iola, was idle this week.