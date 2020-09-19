Humboldt, Crest stay spotless

Humboldt High kept its record unblemished Friday, moving to 3-0 on the season with a 30-22 road win over Neodesha.
Now, the fun begins.
The Cubs, who have not lost a regular season game since 2017, will put its spotless record on the line next Friday at home against Eureka. Like Humboldt, the Tornadoes are unbeaten on the season.
Even better, the matchup marks the start of Class 2A district play for both teams. A school’s district record determines its season for the postseason playoffs.
Elsewhere, Crest High also stands at 3-0 following another convincing victory Friday. The Lancers crushed Marais des Cygnes Valley, 72-22, ending the game in the third quarter via the Kansas eight-man mercy rule.
Jacquez Coleman picked up 150 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. Coleman also connected with Tyson Hermreck on a 25-yard touchdown pass.
Meanwhile, Holden Barker’s eight carries traveled 132 yards, with two scores among them. Stratton McGhee added 97 yards and a touchdown with his seven carries. Caleb Nolan had two touchdowns among his six carries. He also crossed the century mark with 104 yards. Trevor Kennington racked up 27 yards on the ground on three carries, one of which went for a touchdown.
McGhee led the defense with seven tackles.
Crest (3-0) hosts St. Paul next Friday to start district play.
Speaking of which, Yates Center moved to 2-1 on the season Friday with a 46-0 whitewash over St. Paul. The Wildcats travel to Oswego for Week 4.
Marmaton Valley dropped to 1-2 with a 58-26 loss to Chetopa. The Wildcats resume play Friday at home against Cedar Vale-Dexter.
Southern Coffey County fell to eight-man power Madison Friday, 53-6. The Titans will return to the field Friday at home against Waverly.