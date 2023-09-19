Humboldt Cubs roar past Neodesha

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt’s JV football team stomped Neodesha with a dominant ground game at home Monday in a 48-0 blowout win.

The Cubs scored 20 points in the opening quarter, 14 more points in the second and then eight points in the third before tacking on six more points in the final quarter. Mason Sterling accounted for five of the Cubs’ touchdowns, running in all of them.

“This was a good win for us,” Humboldt head coach Jeremy Weilert said. “Our offensive line and defensive lines were very dominant tonight. It all starts up front. Mason Sterling did a great job at quarterback. Kage Daniels had an impressive game at linebacker.”