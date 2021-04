HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s baseball team dropped to .500 on the season Thursday, after a pair of late Burlington rallies were enough to sweep past the Cubs.

Humboldt dropped to 6-6 with the 8-5 and 14-1 defeats.

“Once again, we put ourselves in position to win a game but let it slip away late,” Cub head coach Mike Miller said. “We have to find a way to make plays in big situations.”