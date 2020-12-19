Humboldt gets split at Neodesha

NEODESHA — Humboldt High’s boys ended 2020 with a solid defensive outing, defeating host Neodesha, 45-26 Friday.
The victory lifts the Cubs to 3-2 as they enter the Christmas break.
Humboldt took the early lead and increased it steadily throughout the game. Humboldt led 15-10 after one quarter, 26-18 at the break. The lead stayed around the 12-point difference until Humboldt sealed the game with a 9-2 run spanning the fourth quarter.
Drew Wilhite led the way with 17 points, followed by Thane Meadows with 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks, and Gavin Page with seven points and seven steals. Trey Sommer pulled in a team-high nine rebounds. Drake Harrington and Wilhite also had a pair of steals in the victory.
IN GIRLS action, the Lady Cubs — playing without the services of head coach Aubrey Jones — came up just short in a 48-46 defeat.
Neodesha’s Amy Smith drilled a 3-pointer with just over a minute remaining to give the Bluestreaks the lead for good, 46-44. The lead swelled to 48-44 before Humboldt scored with under a second left for the final margin.
Neodesha led 10-7 after one quarter and as much as 20-13 in the second before Humboldt ended the half with a 6-0 run.
The teams traded the lead on several occasions down the stretch. Zoey Wilson’s putback put the Lady Cubs on top, 44-43, setting the stage for Smith’s late heroics.
Jada Dangerfield was Humboldt’s chief catalyst, scoring a game-high 19. Jessica Myers followed with 11.
Jones was forced to watch the game from afar after she was ordered to quarantine, as per COVID-19 protocol. Assistant coach Rob Myers led the team in her absence. The loss drops the Lady Cubs to 1-4.
Humboldt returns to action Jan. 12 at home against Fredonia.
Girls
Humboldt (7-12-15-12—46): K. Murrow 0-0-4-0, Myers 4-3-5-11, Hottenstein 0-0-2-0, Wilson 3-0-2-6, Dangerfield 7-5-1-19, I. Murrow 0-4-0-4, Haviland 1-2-5-4, Wools 1-0-0-2. TOTALS: 16-14-19-46.
Neodesha (10-10-16-12—48).
Boys
Humboldt (15-11-10-9—45) (FG/3pt): McGowen 0-0-1-0, Slocum 1-0-0-2, Sommer 0-5-2-5, Wilhite 6-5-3-17, Meadows 6-0-1-12, Harrington 1-0-1-2, 2/1-0-2-7. TOTALS: 16/1-10-10-45.
Neodesha (10-8-6-2—26) (FG/3pt): Johnson 2/2-0-2-10, Strange 1-2-2-4, Songer 0-0-1-0, Davis 0-0-1-0, Bell 1-2-0-4, Toms 2-2-3-6, Carpenter 1-0-3-2. TOTALS: 7/2-6-13-26.