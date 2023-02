Humboldt High had a trio of girl wrestlers take the mats at the Coffeyville regional last week.

Though none of the girls advanced to state, each finished a successful season.

Elizabeth Melendez competed in the 100-pound weight class. She lost by a fall over to Winfield’s Sheena Gocela in 31 seconds and to Osawatomie’s Shyann Thomas on a fall 3:21 into the match.