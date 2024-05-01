Humboldt golfers battle the elements

A wet golf course and a typically blustery Kansas wind made for tough conditions for Humboldt High Tuesday.

Nevertheless, the Cub golfers pulled home second place as a team at Humboldt’s invitational tournament, held at the Allen County Country Club.

“The course was still pretty wet from the storms over the weekend and the rough was punishing for all the kids,” Humboldt coach Bret Hauser said. “The strong winds were definitely affecting all the golfers.”

Only three of the 28 golfers recorded rounds under 100.

Broc Ivy shaved four strokes off his score from a week prior at the same course to lead Humboldt’s contingent with a 114. Thatcher Mueller was close behind at 116, as were Layne Ellison at 119, Sam Hull at 121 and Mateo Miller at 124. Sam Jennings carded a 152.

Humboldt’s team score of 470 — set by tallying up the four best individual scores — was second behind Erie’s 403. Eureka took third at 474, followed by Fredonia at 479.

Neodesha’s Kyle Eggers had little trouble in claiming the first-place medal. His score of 78 was a full 18 strokes ahead of runner-up Ty Barnhart of Erie at 96. Fredonia’s Oliver Willet took third at 98

Humboldt’s Bristol Krone (91), Maleah Gordon (93) and Tymber Shultz (93) also played a junior varsity round of nine holes.

SPEAKING of JV, Humboldt’s Ellison and Ivy carded a 42 in a nine-hole scramble at Eureka Monday afternoon, good enough to take fourth overall. Shultz and Gordon teamed up to finish 18th at 66.

This week wrapped up the regular season for the Cub golfers, who travel to Fredonia Monday for the Tri-Valley League Tournament and the Class 3A Regional Tournament May 13 in Frontenac.