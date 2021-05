CANEY — Humboldt High’s Colton Slocum rebounded from a slow start Monday to take home seventh in the Tri-Valley League Golf Tournament hosted by Caney Valley.

Slocum carded a 110 to lead the Humboldt contingent.

Humboldt’s Brennen Neussen took 20th with at 125; Clay Shannon carded a 138 to take 23rd, Stephen Leo finished 27th at 157; and Emma B’Hymer carded a 166 for 29th.