Humboldt golfers hit the links

CANEY — Windy, but otherwise pleasant conditions greeted Humboldt High’s golfers as they teed off on the 2022 season Monday.

The Cubs took home fifth place at the Caney Valley Invitational.

“Some of the boys got off to a slow start but were able to improve on their back nine,” Hauser said. Colton Slocum was Humboldt’s top golfer on the day, carding a 103 for 20th place. He was followed by Aiden Johnson in 24th at 106; Colton Johnson in 26th at 107; Trenton Johnson in 29th at 111; Brennen Neussen in 36th at 119; and Stephen Leo in 41st at 129.