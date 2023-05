The Humboldt High golf team hosted a home invitational at the Allen County Country Club on Tuesday afternoon.

Erie won first place in the meet with a total score of 369 while Fredonia took second place, 456, and Humboldt placed third, 471. Neodesha’s Kyle Eggers won first place after shooting an 80 while Erie’s Dakota Becker and Brandon Volz took second and third.

Humboldt’s William Kobold led the Cubs with an eighth-place finish after shooting a 99.