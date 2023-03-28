Humboldt golfers tee off at Caney

CANEY VALLEY — Humboldt High golfers William Kobold and Curt Shannon participated in the Caney Valley Invitational on Monday afternoon.

Kobold placed in 34th overall, racking up a total score of 124. Shannon finished in 37th overall with a score of 131. Shannon impressed on the back nine holes where he shot a 56.

“It was a nice sunny day to start the season. The wind was chilly but the conditions were good overall for playing,” said Humboldt head coach Bret Hauser. “The boys did well for their first meet of the season and now have a target in mind to beat as they go about the season.”