RIVERTON — Humboldt High’s Blake Ellis rushed for 169 yards and three second-half touchdowns Friday, as the Cubs erased a two-point deficit to win, 24-14, over the Riverton Rams.

The victory, coming in the Class 2A playoffs, sets up a showdown next Friday at Sabetha between a pair of 9-1 squads.

Against Riverton, the Cubs put together several extended scoring drives, usually by runs into the heart of the Riverton defense.