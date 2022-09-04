 | Sun, Sep 04, 2022
Humboldt handles Fredonia in season opener

By

Sports

September 3, 2022 - 8:41 PM

Conor Haviland blows past a Jayhawk-Linn defender on Friday. Haviland had 8 carries for 260 yards rushing and three touchdowns. REGISTER/ERICK MITCHELL

FREDONIA — The Humboldt High School football team pounced all over Fredonia in their season opener on Friday night, 54-18. 

Cubs quarterback Blake Ellis started his first high school game under center and impressed, throwing three touchdowns and passing for 190 yards on 9-of-15 pass connections. He also rushed for 170 yards on 13 carries. 

Ellis was able to get into a rhythm and also allow his running back Trey Sommer to have some running room on the ground. He finished the game rushing for four touchdowns and 143 yards. 

