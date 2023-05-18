 | Thu, May 18, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Humboldt headed to state

The Humboldt High baseball team scored just enough runs in the first two innings to hold off a late game comeback attempt by Southeast of Saline and secure a Class 3A regional championship title. The Cubs will compete in the Class 3A state tournament next week in Manhattan.

By

Sports

May 18, 2023 - 3:13 PM

Humboldt High’s baseball team defeated Southeast of Saline to win the Class 3A Regional Championship in Burlington Wednesday. Back row, left to right, is assistant coach Logan Wyrick, Cole Mathes, Colden Cook, Sam Hull, Avery Works, Brody Gunderman and head coach Mike Miller. Bottom row, left to right, is Carson Russell, Mason Sterling, Blake Ellis, Trey Sommer, Logan Page, Jacob Harrington and Kyler Isbell. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

BURLINGTON — The Class 3A regional baseball championship title went Humboldt’s way Wednesday when they took down Council Grove and Southeast of Saline in Burlington. 

The Cubs (22-1) used an early barrage of runs in both games to take victories of 11-0 over Council Grove and 5-4 over Southeast of Saline. Kyler Isbell and Trey Sommer got the wins on the mound for the Cubs and Blake Ellis and Colden Cook each drove in a team-high three runs. 

“It’s really been fun to see them come together here as the season has gone on,” Humboldt head coach Mike Miller said after advancing to the state tournament. “To see them come up with some big time plays today was really good to see.”

Related
May 17, 2023
May 18, 2022
May 17, 2012
May 12, 2011
Most Popular