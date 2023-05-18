Humboldt headed to state

BURLINGTON — The Class 3A regional baseball championship title went Humboldt’s way Wednesday when they took down Council Grove and Southeast of Saline in Burlington.

The Cubs (22-1) used an early barrage of runs in both games to take victories of 11-0 over Council Grove and 5-4 over Southeast of Saline. Kyler Isbell and Trey Sommer got the wins on the mound for the Cubs and Blake Ellis and Colden Cook each drove in a team-high three runs.

“It’s really been fun to see them come together here as the season has gone on,” Humboldt head coach Mike Miller said after advancing to the state tournament. “To see them come up with some big time plays today was really good to see.”