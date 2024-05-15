Humboldt High golf wraps up season in Frontenac

FRONTENAC — Humboldt High’s golf season came to an end Tuesday at a weather-delayed Class 3A Regional hosted at Frontenac’s Crestwood Country Club.

Sophomore Layne Ellison led a trio of Cub golfers on the course, carding a 128 to finish in 34th. Thatcher Mueller was three strokes behind at 131, good for 37th. Broc Ivy shot a 148 to take 39th.

Neodesha’s Kyle Eggers took home the first-place medal with a 6-over-par 77, two strokes clear of Frontenac’s Cole Niederklein. Those were the only two golfers to break 80; only four shot better than 92.

Frontenac also earned the team championship (350), ahead of runner-up Columbus (370).