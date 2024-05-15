 | Wed, May 15, 2024
Humboldt High golf wraps up season in Frontenac

Layne Ellison led the way with Thatcher Mueller and Broc Ivy close behind

The Humboldt Golf team ends season at Frontenac tourney. Photo by Pixabay.com

FRONTENAC — Humboldt High’s golf season came to an end Tuesday at a weather-delayed Class 3A Regional hosted at Frontenac’s Crestwood Country Club.

Sophomore Layne Ellison led a trio of Cub golfers on the course, carding a 128 to finish in 34th. Thatcher Mueller was three strokes behind at 131, good for 37th. Broc Ivy shot a 148 to take 39th.

Neodesha’s Kyle Eggers took home the first-place medal with a 6-over-par 77, two strokes clear of Frontenac’s Cole Niederklein. Those were the only two golfers to break 80; only four shot better than 92.

Frontenac also earned the team championship (350), ahead of runner-up Columbus (370).

