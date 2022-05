EUREKA — Humboldt High’s junior varsity golfers were in Eureka Tuesday for a two-man scramble tournament.

Colton Slocum and Luke McGowen teamed up to shoot a 48 over the nine-hole course, good for fourth place.

Meanwhile, William Kobold and Stephen Leo teamed up to place 10th with their score of 57. Tymber Shultz and Greta Pelliiccioni shot 60, good for 13th.