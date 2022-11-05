 | Sat, Nov 05, 2022
Humboldt holds on late, downs Osage City to advance

A late fourth quarter Kyler Isbell interception secured Humboldt's advancement in the 2A state playoffs on Friday night.

By

Sports

November 5, 2022 - 1:08 AM

Humboldt's Trey Sommer (34) rushes with the ball against Osage City on Friday, November 4. Sommer rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the playoff win. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

OSAGE CITY — The Humboldt High football team survived a late game comeback by Osage City and took home a 2A regional championship title on Friday in the second round of the playoffs, 26-21. 

The Cubs (8-2; 1-1 Tri-Valley) ultimately secured their second round playoff victory on a late fourth quarter Kyler Isbell interception of Osage City star quarterback Landon Boss. 

The interception halted an Indians 15-point second half comeback which was caused by a Humboldt turnover on downs as well as a lost fumble on ensuing drives. 

