Humboldt holds on late, downs Osage City to advance

OSAGE CITY — The Humboldt High football team survived a late game comeback by Osage City and took home a 2A regional championship title on Friday in the second round of the playoffs, 26-21.

The Cubs (8-2; 1-1 Tri-Valley) ultimately secured their second round playoff victory on a late fourth quarter Kyler Isbell interception of Osage City star quarterback Landon Boss.

The interception halted an Indians 15-point second half comeback which was caused by a Humboldt turnover on downs as well as a lost fumble on ensuing drives.