HUMBOLDT — Dominant pitching and some impressive rallies paved the way for two more Humboldt High wins on the baseball diamond Monday.

The Cubs improved to 10-0 on the season with back-to-back shutouts, 5-0 and 16-0, over visiting Eureka.

Trey Sommer keyed the opening-game victory by striking out 12 and allowing four singles over seven innings.