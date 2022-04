HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s junior varsity squad overcame some windy conditions and a tough opponent in Cherryvale in picking up a doubleheader sweep Tuesday.

The Cubs won 6-3 and 10-8.

Caden Vink was 1-for-1 with a triple and two runs scored. Blake Ellis doubled with an RBI. Conner Sallee picked up the win on the mound in relief of Garren Goodner. Sallee pitched three innings allowing a run and striking out six.