Humboldt JV falls at Caney

CANEY — Humboldt High’s junior varsity football squad opened its season Monday with a 20-6 loss at Caney Valley.

The Cubs scored their touchdown when a 1-yard run by Layne Wagner in the fourth quarter.

Gavin Gunderman carried for 42 yards, Remington Strickler had 10 rushing yards, while Ty Shaughnessy completed four passes for 33 yards. Broc Ivy had a 24-yard reception, Owen Sicka had a catch covering seven yards and Wagner had a six-yard reception.

Defensively, Ty Shaughnessy had six solo tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Weston Johnson, Sicka and Mark McCullough also recovered fumbles.

“Despite the loss, we showed resilience,” Cub JV head coach Jeremy Weilert said. “The team had just 14 players, eight of whom are new to the program. We improved as the game went on. I hope we can pick up where we ended for our next JV game. We hope to build on the progress we’ve made.”