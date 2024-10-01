Humboldt JV wins truncated matchup

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s junior varsity packed a lot of action into two quarters Monday.

The Cubs’ Gavin Gunderman scored two touchdowns on three carries, both coming in the second quarter as Humboldt won, 22-0.

The game was limited to two quarters due to Eureka’s low numbers.

“Although we only played two quarters, our low numbers allowed everyone to get plenty of playing time,” Humboldt JV coach Jeremy Weilert said.

Ty Shaughnessy carried 10 times for 39 yards and completed 1 of 3 passes for 13 yards. Layne Wagner added seven carries for 28 yards. Owen Sicka caught a 13-yard pass.

Shaughnessy’s 1-yard keeper pushed Humboldt ahead 8-0 midway through the first quarter. Gunderman’s second-quarter scores capped the scoring.

Gunderman had a pair of interceptions, while Broc Ivy had a pick. Gunderman and Weston Johnson each had four tackles. Johnson and Hudson Rees each had quarterback sacks.

“Despite being tired, we continued to play hard throughout the game,” Weilert said.