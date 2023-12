HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s fan base may want to do a fingernail check.

Tuesday’s 37-36 slug-fest win over Uniontown to open the Humboldt Preseason Tournament wasn’t secured until the Eagles’ Rylee Coulter’s last free throw with 2 seconds to go. Coulter was given three tries at the line when she was fouled while attempting a tying 3-pointer to secure the win.

Coulter’s first free throw bounced high off the rim, skimming the backboard, before dropping through the basket.