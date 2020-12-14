Menu Search Log in

Humboldt, Lancer teams fall

Humboldt's boys and girls ended their 2020 preseason tournament on a sour note Friday, falling to visiting Erie. Crest's boys and girls teams did likewise against Uniontown.

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt’s bid to win its own preseason tournament came up 5 points shy Friday.

The Cubs committed 32 turnovers and shot a cool 37% from the floor in a 47-42 loss to Erie.

The loss drops Humboldt to 2-2 on the season.

