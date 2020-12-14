Humboldt, Lancer teams fall

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt’s bid to win its own preseason tournament came up 5 points shy Friday.
The Cubs committed 32 turnovers and shot a cool 37% from the floor in a 47-42 loss to Erie.
The loss drops Humboldt to 2-2 on the season.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives