Humboldt man sets weightlifting record

EDMOND, Okla. — Humboldt’s Justin Jay did some heavy lifting Saturday, setting a record while he was at it.
Jay, 24, took place in two divisions at the NASA One Healthy Bod Drug Free Powerlifting Championships in Edmond.
Jay, a 2014 Humboldt High School graduate, won both the intermediate unequipped and Push/Pull divisions at the 132-pound leve.
He lifted 342 pounds in the squat and 226 pounds in the bench press.
His 452-pound deadlift was the highlight of the day, setting a Kansas state record.
When he’s not weightlifting, Jay is the auto care center manager at Walmart in Ottawa.