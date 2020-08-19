Menu Search Log in

Humboldt man sets weightlifting record

Humboldt native Justin Jay won a pair of weightlifting divisions Saturday at an event in Oklahoma. He also set a state record in the deadlift.

Sports

August 19, 2020 - 9:34 AM

Justin Jay, 24, Humboldt, placed first in two divisions in his weight class at a weightlifting competition Saturday in Edmond, Okla., and set a state record in the deadlift in the process. Courtesy photo

EDMOND, Okla. — Humboldt’s Justin Jay did some heavy lifting Saturday, setting a record while he was at it.

Justin JayCourtesy photo

Jay, 24, took place in two divisions at the NASA One Healthy Bod Drug Free Powerlifting Championships in Edmond.

Jay, a 2014 Humboldt High School graduate, won both the intermediate unequipped and Push/Pull divisions at the 132-pound leve.

Justin JayCourtesy photo

He lifted 342 pounds in the squat and 226 pounds in the bench press.

His 452-pound deadlift was the highlight of the day, setting a Kansas state record.

When he’s not weightlifting, Jay is the auto care center manager at Walmart in Ottawa.

Related
January 28, 2019
January 7, 2016
March 31, 2014
July 1, 2010
Trending