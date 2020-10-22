Humboldt Middle School ends season on a high note

LEON — Humboldt Middle School’s volleyball A team finished the 2020 season with a 6-1 record, earning second place overall in the Tri-Valley league.
The Lady Cubs wrapped up the season Monday in fine fashion, defeating Bluestem, 25-19 and 25-12.
Skyler Hottenstein led with six aces, while Shelby Shaughnessy had five kills and four blocks. Hottenstein assisted on Shaughnessy’s kills.
