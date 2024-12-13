Humboldt Middle School squads hit hardwood

CHERRYVALE — A 7-0 run through the third quarter propelled Humboldt Middle School’s boys to a 17-14 win over host Cherryvale Thursday.

“We struggled in the first half,” head coach Jeremy Weilert said. “We made some adjustments and played better. I’m confident we will continue to make strides toward becoming a much better team.”

Zane Sanchez led the way with five points. Bentley Kolb and Mason Miller each scored four. Tucker Wrestler and Riley Lassman had two points each.

Nate Froggattte’s 20 points and nine rebounds led the way as Humboldt’s B team rolled to a 39-21 win.

“He played very aggressively around the basket,” Weilert said.

Waylon Johnson followed with seven points, Rowan Grisier added five and Tate Thomas scored three. Jaxon Gunderman and Orval LeClair both scored two.

Cherryvale won the C team affair, 22-11. LeClair led Humboldt with four points. Ryker Wrestler scored three; Gunderman and William Davis both scored two.

HMS girls fall short

CHERRYVALE — Humboldt Middle School’s girls rallied, but could not close the gap completely Thursday as the Lady Cub A team dropped a 31-26 decision to host Cherryvale.

Humboldt trailed by nine after three quarters, 26-17, before outscoring Cherryvale 9-5 down the stretch. Karis Cook led the Lady Cubs with nine points, followed by Brynna Ellis with eight and Jadey Ellis with seven. June Taylor chipped in with two points.

Cherryvale also eked out a 24-22 win in B team play. Hadlee Allen scored 14 to pace Humboldt’s squad. Sydney Daniels, Rhys Trieber, Aspen Wimsett and Azzy Miller each scored two.

Cherryvale won the two-quarter C team game, 14-8. Wimsett scored four to pace Humboldt; Rhylee Wilkerson and Daniels added two points each.