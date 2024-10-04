Humboldt Middle School teams compete

CANEY — Humboldt Middle School’s Lady Cubs A and B volleyball squads kept their records spotless Thursday, with both teams winning at Caney Valley.

Humboldt’s A team swept to a 25-11 and 25-18 victory.

The match got off to a rousing start with three service aces from Humboldt’s Jady Ellis. She wound up with six for the match, tying with Bynna Ellis. Head coach Darcie Croisant said Kiley Allen’s defensive plays at the net also were key.

In B team play, the Lady Cubs showed some mental fortitude.

After cruising to a 25-18 win in the first set, Humboldt saw Caney Valley assume control with a 25-9 second-set romp. Undeterred, the Lady Cubs rebounded with the serving of Jaylynn Covey, Maddie Raush and Rhys Triber, Croisant said as Humboldt won the tiebreaker, 15-4.

Croisant credited the defense of Triber and Haley Anderson. “These ladies hustle all over the court and make great plays at the net when they are needed most.”

The C team match nearly sent Croisant into cardiac arrest, she joked, before Humboldt emerged with a 22-25, 25-18 and 16-14 three-set victory.

“The girls figured out how to break the other team’s serve with a good pass.”

Sydney Bumstead’s ace sealed the win. She wound up with seven aces and 10 serves. Macie Wools followed with four aces and 10 serves.

The D team also prevailed, winning 25-17 and 25-18.

The second-set victory saw Humboldt rally from a 16-10 deficit to tie the score at 17-17. Peyton Wielert served out the final seven points in a 25-18 win. Weilert had seven aces and 14 good serves. Lois Henderson followed with five aces and nine serves.

Football Cubs fall

CANEY — Host Caney Valley took control down the stretch to pull away from Humboldt Middle School, 38-6, Thursday.

After spotting Caney Valley an early 8-0 lead, Humboldt’s Mason Miller completed a halfback pass to Zane Sanchez for a 50-yard touchdown.

But The Cubs’ offense stalled from there.