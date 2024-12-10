Humboldt Middle school teams rack up wins

GALESBURG — Humboldt Middle School’s boys had things well in control Monday at Galesburg.

The Cubs’ A team rode the hot shooting of Riley Lassman to a 47-13 win, while the B team brought home a 29-17 victory.

Humboldt’s boys C team narrowly missed out in replicating the success, but their game ended at a 14-14 deadlock.

In girls action, Galesburg emerged with a 23-9 win in A team play, but Humboldt was the victor in both B and C team action, winning 24-14 in the B team affair and 8-4 in C team play.

Boys coach Jeremy Weilert said Riley Lassman’s hot shooting propelled the A team victory. He shot 9 of 11 from the field — 4 of 5 from 3-point range — to wind up with 22 points. Mason Miller and Zane Sanchez added nine and eight points, respectively.

Scoring two each were Breckin Guenther, Envy Oberbeck, Rowan Grisier and Bentley Kolb. Kolb had seven rebounds. Miller and Tucker Wrestler both had three assists. Guenther and Oberbeck each had four steals.

Tate Thomas also controlled things for Humboldt’s B team with 13 points on 6 of 7 shooting. Waylon Johnson added nine points; Grisier scored three. Mason Gunderman and Nate Froggatte added two points each. Froggatte racked up six assists. Grisier and Gunderman added five and four steals, respectively. Marccus Whitcomb and Orval LeClair shared high-scoring honors in the C team game with three points apiece. Scoring two each were William Davis, Grisier, Jaxon Gunderman and Ryker Platt.

IN GIRLS play, Jadey Ellis scored three points to lead Humboldt’s A team. Hadlee Allen, Brynna Ellis and June Taylor all had two. Karis Cook had four rebounds. Ellis had six steals, followed by Aspen Wimsett with four.

Tinley Ermel’s 10 points paced the Lady Cub B team. Rhys Trieber followed with six and Allen scored four.

Jayden Hegwald and Sydneey Daniels both scored two. Sydney Daniels brought in a team-high five steals. Ermel and Hegwald both had four steals.

Daniels scored four points in the C team contest. Hegwald and Azzy Miller had two points apiece.