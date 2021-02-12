Humboldt Middle triumphs again

HUMBOLDT — Jeremy Weilert has many reasons to appreciate the Humboldt Middle School’s boys on the basketball court this season.

“The thing i love about this team is that on any given night I can have someone different lead us in scoring, rebounding, steals, blocks and assists.” Weilert said.

On Thursday, it was Jacob Harrington and Colden Cook leading the way as the Cubs A team stayed perfect on the season 11-0 with a 36-17 win over Neodesha.