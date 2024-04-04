Humboldt native sets career mark in javelin

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Maddox Johnson, a freshman track and field athlete at Pittsburg State University, may have found himself on the cusp of qualifying for nationals with a career-best day at the javelin Saturday.

Johnson, throwing at the Southwest Baptist Bearcat Invitational, beat his personal best by more than 20 feet, taking fourth place with a throw of 204 feet, 7 inches, or 62.35 meters.

The distance could be long enough for a national track and field berth, depending on how may others hit the qualifying mark through the balance of PSU’s track and field season.