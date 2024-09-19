Humboldt picks up road wins

CHERRYVALE — Humboldt High picked up a pair of straight-set victories on the road Tuesday.

The Lady Cubs dispatched Baxter Springs 25-18 and 25-21 before going a little overtime to vanquish host Cherryvale. Humboldt made it through the first set unscathed, winning 25-18, before going down to the wire in the clincher, winning 29-27.

Shelby Shaughnessy proved tough throughout, with a team-high 21 kills and 24 digs. Ricklyn Hillmon added 14 kills, 11 digs, three service aces and three assists. Bailey Daniels led with 20 assists. She also had nine digs and two aces. Lakyn Meadows racked up 13 assists to go with 11 kills, three aces and five digs, while Skyler Hottenstein had 52 digs, five aces and six assists; Bailey Daniels had 20 .

Humboldt High’s Shelby Shaughnessy pounds home a kill in a match Tuesday in Cherryvale. Photo by Mike Myer

Others contributing: Chanlynn Wrestler, two kills and an ace; Laney Hull, three kills, six digs and an assist; Karingten Hall, two digs and an assist.

Humboldt didn’t get to bask in the glow of victory for long. The Lady Cubs were back in action Thursday evening at home against Bluestem and Fredonia. Results were unavailable by press time.