 | Fri, Oct 07, 2022
Humboldt runners cap season

“Everyone ran great and a number of kids lowered their season or personal best times,” said Humboldt cross country head coach Eric Carlson.

October 7, 2022 - 3:14 PM

Humboldt eighth grade cross country runner Jack Works heads for the finish line at the Humboldt invitational. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

OSAGE CITY — The Humboldt High School cross country team ran at the Osage City invitational on Thursday in their final meet of the regular season. 

The Cubs set a number of personal-records and ran four varsity boys runners, six varsity girls, three JV boys, two JV girls and one middle school runner. 

Peyton Wallace led the varsity boys in the 5K race with a time of 19:26 to take 30th place overall. Brigg Shannon placed in 60th with a time of 20:44, followed by Landon Bauer coming in 65th place with a time of 21:04. 

