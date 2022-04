BURLINGTON — Humboldt High and Burlington High trade late, winning rallies Thursday.

The host Wildcats scored three in the bottom of the sixth to rally for a 6-5 win in their opener, before Humboldt’s Lady Cubs returned the favor by scoring two in the top of the fifth to break a 4-4 tie in a 6-5 win.

The split puts Humboldt at 10-2 on the season.