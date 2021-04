NEODESHA — Humboldt High’s Lady Cubs came out on the short end of a pair of heartbreakers Tuesday.

Host Neodesha scored the decisive run in the bottom of the eighth inning on a bases-loaded walk for a true “walk off,” 10-9 victory.

The Bluestreaks then scored six runs over the third and fourth innings, and fended off Humboldt’s comeback down the stretch to win, 6-4.