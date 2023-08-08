Humboldt Speedway hosts weekly racing

HUMBOLDT — Though it was a hot one at the Humboldt Speedway there was a big crowd for Friday night’s action.

The night kicked off with the Home Savings Bank Factory Stocks where driver Derrek Wilson picked up his first win in 2023. He ran an awesome race and put himself up front at the end of the A Feature after starting the race in fourth. Coming in second place was Ethan Vance who also ran a really good race. Third went to Grant Reeves, fourth went to Braden Bowman and rounding out the top five was Chris Wilkerson.

In the Extrusion Inc. Midwest Mods, there were 23 cars checking in. Matthew Kay picked up the win after he had a mid-season wreck. Kay said his car is back on track. The car coming in second was Andrew Hodges who started seventh in the A Feature. Third place went to Tret Bailey and fourth went to Jon Westhoff. Tyler Davis came in fifth place.