Humboldt stays unbeaten

HUMBOLDT — There was no danger of a letdown Friday for Humboldt High’s Cubs.

One week after winning a high-profile showdown at Prairie View, the Cubs returned to Class 2A district action against Leon-Bluestem.

Humboldt controlled matters from the outset, leading 18-0 after one quarter and 38-0 at halftime of a 50-0 Homecoming victory.

The win keeps the Cubs’ record spotless at 6-0 with another district contest in store this week at West Franklin County.

The Cubs outgained Bluestem 431 yards to 49, with senior quarterback Blake Ellis again doing much of the damage.

He rushed for 84 yards and four touchdowns and completed 5 of 9 passes for two more scores.

Meanwhile, Mason Sterling rushed for 96 yards and Cole Mathes had 53 yards on the ground and 43 yards on two catches, and two touchdowns in all. Jacob Harrington’s sole catch went for 61 yards, Sterling had a 37-yard touchdown catch.

Kyler Isbell and Ty Shaughnessy were downright dominant on defense, leading with 15 and 10 tackles, respectively. Hudson Reese added a sack. In all, the Cubs racked up six tackles for loss.

Axton Vice led Bluestem with 30 yards rushing. Ayson Shepherd completed 4 of 4 passes, for 7 yards.

Bluestem 0-0-0-0—0

Humboldt 18-20-12-0—40

Statistics

Passing

Bluestem — Shepherd 4-4-7

Humboldt — Sterling 1-1-3; Ellis 5-9-198