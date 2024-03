Humboldt High’s Asher Hart (33) awaits a pop fly in front of teammate Blake Ellis Monday against Neodesha. Photo by Mike Myer

HUMBOLDT — It took a while for Humboldt High’s bats to come around Monday against Neodesha.

But with a pair of masterful pitching performances, the Cubs were afforded time to get things sorted.

Humboldt’s Logan Page tossed a three-hit shutout in a 5-0 victory in Game 1.

Kyler Isbell was nearly as effective in the nightcap, tossing 3.2 scoreless innings before relievers Asher Hart, Sam Hull and Brody Gunderman finished things off in a 7-2 victory.