.HUMBOLDT — A pair of Humboldt High juniors received statewide recognition for their work on the gridiron this season.

Maddox Johnson and Trey Sommer were named first-team All-State performers by the Kansas State High School Activities Association. Johnson was voted in as a first-team lineman; Sommer as a first-team linebacker.

Both were standouts for the 6-4 Cubs, whose four losses this year were to teams with a combined 30-4 record.