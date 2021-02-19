Humboldt thumps Bluestem

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s boys are clicking as the season nears its finish.

The Cubs took control early over visiting Leon-Bluestem Thursday, leading 19-8 after one quarter and 36-14 at the break. Another dominating third period allowed head coach David Taylor to rest his starters down the stretch in a 57-33 victory.

“I was extremely pleased with the energy we had,” Taylor said. He noted Humboldt hadn’t touched the basketball court since a win last Friday over Fredonia — snowy weather canceled school the first three days of the week — and was expecting a sloppy night on the hardwood.