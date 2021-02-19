Menu Search Log in

Humboldt thumps Bluestem

Humboldt's Cub squads had a successful night on the hardwood Thursday, sweeping visiting Leon-Bluestem. Crest's squads weren't as fortunate, dropping a pair to Uniontown

By

Sports

February 19, 2021 - 1:52 PM

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s boys are clicking as the season nears its finish.

The Cubs took control early over visiting Leon-Bluestem Thursday, leading 19-8 after one quarter and 36-14 at the break. Another dominating third period allowed head coach David Taylor to rest his starters down the stretch in a 57-33 victory.

“I was extremely pleased with the energy we had,” Taylor said. He noted Humboldt hadn’t touched the basketball court since a win last Friday over Fredonia — snowy weather canceled school the first three days of the week — and was expecting a sloppy night on the hardwood.

Related
February 15, 2018
January 24, 2018
January 25, 2017
December 11, 2013
Trending