Humboldt wins fourth straight

Humboldt High's Cubs picked up their fourth consecutive victory, and second in a row to start district play, with a blowout win over West Franklin. Next up is a home clash with Jayhawk-Linn.

October 2, 2021 - 8:58 AM

POMONA — It’s not hard to think how things could have spiraled out of control for Humboldt HIgh’s Cubs.

After an injury-ravaged season cut short by COVID-19 kept Humboldt out of the playoffs last fall, the 2021 campaign got off to an inauspicious start when a last-second schedule change before the season-opener brought Ava, Mo., to town.

Funny thing was, Ava’s 45-0 victory may have been one of the best things that could have happened for Humboldt’s future success, head coach Logan Wyrick said.

