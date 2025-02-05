Humboldt wrestlers claim Tri-Valley League titles

ERIE — Five Humboldt High wrestlers can call themselves league champions this season.

Humboldt’s Curt Shannon, Cole Mathes, Taevyn Baylor, Savannah Koch and Gabriela Vargas-Garcia won their respective weight divisions Tuesday at the Tri-Valley League Meet hosted by Erie High School.

Shannon swept past both of his opponents to win the boys 126-pound category.

Mathes did the same at 190 pounds, while exacting a bit of redemption in the process. Mathes pinned Erie’s Ethan Bauer in his first match of the day, setting up a rematch with Caney Valley’s Raydn Martin.

Unlike their first match 10 days prior — a 17-2 Martin win — Mathes stayed strong throughout on Tuesday. Mathes’s takedown with 44 seconds left in the third and final round snapped a 6-6 tie and gave the Humboldt senior a 9-7 victory.

On the girls’ side, Baylor continued to run roughshod over the 155-pound weight class. Baylor improved to 23-3 on the season with three straight pins to win gold.

Meanwhile, Koch pinned Adrianna Speaks of Fredonia twice to win the girls’ 190-pound group. Vargas-Garcia knocked off Natalie Minor of Fredonia, first with a 14-5 romp, and then a second-period pain in the final match of the day.

THE HUMBOLDT wrestlers will travel to Silver Lake Saturday. The Lady Cubs will travel to Rossville Feb. 15 for the Class 3-1A Regional Meet as well.

Tri-Valley League Meet

Boys

Curt Shannon, first at 126 pounds

— Shannon def. Mark Tenebro, Erie, fall :32

— Shannon def. Ryder Whiteside, Bluestem, technical fall, 2:30 (16-1)

Karson Lampe, fourth at 138 pounds

— Brogan Miller, Cherryvale, def. Lampe, fall :58

— Seth Ellis, Caney Valley, def. Lampe, fall

— Evan Worrell, Bluestem, def. Lampe, fall 1:20

Emmitt Carson, fourth at 150 pounds

— Carson def. Dejay Schlegel, Neodesha, 10-5

— Seth Welch, Erie, def. Carson, technical fall, 2:13 (16-1)

— Carson def. Logan Gray, 8-0

— Noah Howard, Fredonia, def. Carson, injury default