Humboldt wrestlers vie for state hardware

SALINA — Cole Mathes is still alive for a state wrestling championship.
The Humboldt High junior, ranked third in Kansas among all Class 3-1A 175-pound grapplers, won his first two matches of the day at the state wrestling tournament at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.
Mathes (26-5) advanced in dominating fashion, pinning Micah Galvan of Ellsworth in the second period of their opening round match, and then controlling Carsen Meitle of Phillipsburg for an 11-2 decision.
With the win, Mathes is assured of a state medal as he moved to Friday evening’s semifinals.
Mathes was slated to face Aiden Amrein of Hill City (41-1), the state’s top-ranked among 175 wrestlers in Class 3-1A. The other semifinal pitted Elijah Webb (25-13) who upset Brayden Suchy of Russell in the quarterfinal, and Gage Lee of Garden Plain (36-1).
ONE OTHER Humboldt wrestler stayed alive, but must work his way through the consolation bracket to earn state hardware.
Garren Goodner, wrestling in the 215-pound weight class, dropped his first match against top-ranked Ivan Jirak of Oakley via pin.
Goodner fended off Hoisington’s Colin Mater in a consolation match to book his ticket to Day 2 of the 3-day state wrestling meet.
Goodner was slated to face Radyn Martin of Caney Valley in another consolation match. He was required to win that, and two other consolation matches, to earn a state medal.
HUMBOLDT’S Taevyn Baylor saw her season come to an end Friday afternoon in Salina.
She dropped her first match of the state tournament Thursday with a 6-3 setback to Rose Latta of Marysville.
Baylor (31-8) responded in strong fashion, pinning Johnna Ebner of Phillipsburg in 42 seconds of their consolation match. Baylor then opened Friday in similar fashion, pinning Hunter Wilson of McPherson.
But her run ended there, dropping a 4-0 decision to Emmaline Primrose of Pratt in her final consolation match.
THREE OTHER Humboldt wrestlers also have concluded their participation at the state tournament.
Curt Shannon lost to Chase Johnson of Minneapolis and Patrick Driggs of Phillipsburg in the 120-pound weight class.
Broc Ivy lost by technical fall to Jacob Moore of Haven in the 126-pound class.
Savannah Koch, wrestling in the girls 235-pound division, lost by pin to Halia Garman of Santa Fe Trail and Gracie Penrod of Hill City.
The tournament wraps up Saturday.
HUMBOLDT’S full results follow.
Girls
Class 4-1A State Tournament
Taevyn Baylor (155 pounds)
— Rose Latta, Marysville, def. Baylor, 6-3
— Baylor def. Jonna Ebner, Phillipburg, fall :42
— Baylor def. Hunter Wilson, McPherson, fall 1:00
Emmaline Primrose def. Baylor, 4-0
Savannah Koch (235 pounds)
— Halia Garman, Santa Fe Trail, def. Koch, fall 2:40
— Gracie Penrod, Hill City, def. Koch, fall :44
Boyc
Class 3-1A State Tournament
Curt Shannon (120 pounds)
— Chase Johnson, Minneapolis, def. Shannon, fall 1:33
— Patrick Driggs, Phillipsburg, def. Shannon, fall 1:41
Broc Ivy (126 pounds)
— Jacob Moore, Haven, def. Ivy, 17-1 technical fall
— Leo DeDonder, Northern Heights, def. Ivy, fall 4:16
Cole Mathes (175 pounds)
— Mathes def. Micah Galvan, Ellsworth, fall 2:40
— Mathes def. Carsen Meitl, Phillipsburg, major decision 11-2
Garren Goodner (235 pounds)
— Ivan Jirak, Oakley, def. Goodner, fall 1:31
— Goodner def. Colin Mater, Hoisington, 5-3
