Humboldt, Yates Center wrap up regular season

YATES CENTER — While both basketball teams already knew when and where they would be playing next week to start the postseason, Humboldt and Yates Center had some unfinished business to take care of Thursday evening.

The host Wildcats emerged with a hard-fought 30-28 victory over the visiting Cubs to wrap up the 2021-22 regular season.

Humboldt (12-7) will open the Class 3A Substate Tournament at home at 7 p.m. Monday as the fourth seed and will host fifth-seed Anderson County (9-9). The winner advances to Thursday’s semifinal round against either top-seed Frontenac or eighth-seed Eureka.