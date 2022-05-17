 | Thu, May 19, 2022
Humboldt’s dream season comes to an end

Monday started on a high note, with Humboldt freshman Kyler Isbell narrowly missing out on a no-hitter in a win over Osawatomie. But the Cubs' season ended one game later with an 11-6 loss to Girard in the Class 3A playoffs.

By

Sports

May 17, 2022 - 3:02 PM

Humboldt High's Kaiden Barnett fields a ground ball Monday in the Cubs' Class 3A Regional Semifinal against Girard.

OSAWATOMIE — Humboldt High’s “reward” for its 19-1 regular season — a dazzling turnaround from last year’s 7-13 mark — was to be placed in perhaps the toughest regional baseball tournament in the state, at any level.

And the Cubs played well, valiantly even, on Monday, in steamrolling Osawatomie, 9-0, to open the postseason before falling, 11-6, to Girard in the 3A Regional semifinal.

With the defeat, Humboldt’s dream season ends at 20-2, and two wins shy of a state playoff berth.

