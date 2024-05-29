 | Wed, May 29, 2024
Humboldt’s Hull earns all-state honor, all-star game invite

Humboldt High senior Sam Hull has been invited to play in an all-star game in Wichita June 5 for his work on the baseball diamond this spring. Hull also received all-state recognition from the Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches (KABC)

Sports

May 29, 2024 - 2:59 PM

Sam Hull

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s Sam Hull added to his postseason accolades by being named to the KABC all-state baseball team for Class 3A.

The senior, who will play football at Emporia State in the fall, has been invited to play in 2024 KABC Senior All-Star Baseball Game at Wichita’s Riverfront Stadium on June 5.

“This is a tremendous honor for Sam and he is very deserving,” Cub head coach Mike Miller said. “He has put together back to back outstanding seasons for us. He will now get to play with the best of the best from all across the state.”

Hull hit .487 as a senior with eight home runs, 44 RBIs, 34 runs scored, five doubles and three triples.

