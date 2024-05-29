Humboldt’s Hull earns all-state honor, all-star game invite

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s Sam Hull added to his postseason accolades by being named to the KABC all-state baseball team for Class 3A.

The senior, who will play football at Emporia State in the fall, has been invited to play in 2024 KABC Senior All-Star Baseball Game at Wichita’s Riverfront Stadium on June 5.

“This is a tremendous honor for Sam and he is very deserving,” Cub head coach Mike Miller said. “He has put together back to back outstanding seasons for us. He will now get to play with the best of the best from all across the state.”

Hull hit .487 as a senior with eight home runs, 44 RBIs, 34 runs scored, five doubles and three triples.